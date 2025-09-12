Regional tourism investors summit to takes place in Tirupati today

The Regional Tourism Investors Summit is being held today in Tirupati, chaired by Minister Kandula Durgesh. The minister will outline the advancements in the tourism sector, highlight investment opportunities, and discuss incentives offered by the Andhra Pradesh government during the summit. Focused discussions will take place with investors and home stay operators in attendance.

Organised by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), the summit is hosted at the Taj Hotel in Tirupati and aims to bolster the tourism industry in the state while attracting private investment. Key topics include proposals for new investments, promoting Tirupati as a new MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination, as well as developments in caravan tourism, houseboats, home stays, adventure tourism, and the integration of tour packages with experience centres. Additionally, a new tourism policy will be unveiled.

Minister Durgesh's efforts, coupled with public trust in the coalition government, have led to an impressive investment of ₹10,644 crore in the tourism sector over the past 15 months. The summit will see participation from local MLAs and MPs, APTDC Chairman Nookasani Balaji, Tourism Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Managing Director Amrapali Kata, and collectors from Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamaiya districts, as well as Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Maurya, alongside numerous investors.