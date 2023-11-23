Release mega DSC, else will lay siege to CM’s house

Kurnool: Even after four and half years of rule, the YSRCP government did not release DSC notification. Prior to election, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to fill up all vacant teacher posts but failed to do so, criticised Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Joint Action Committee (JAC) State convenor Shaik Siddique and All India Youth Federation (AIYF) State assistant secretary David Suresh.

They warned that they will lay siege the CM’s residence, if the government do not release notification to fill up the 25,000 vacant teacher posts across the State.

In this regard, the leaders along with the DSC qualified candidates staged a protest in front of the Collector office at Kurnool on Wednesday. Addressing the participants, the leaders said that around 25,000 teacher posts are lying vacant in the State. The Chief Minister had promised to fill up all the posts but cheated the DSC qualified candidates, they alleged. The JAC leaders pointed out that whenever they stage protests, the government will announce that they are going to release the notification and after a few days the issue will be simply forgotten.

The duo questioned, “CM Jagan time and again says that it is very necessary to impart quality education to every student. But, how is it possible without filling teachers posts?” They added that teachers were unable to teach students with the lack of adequate teachers to all the subjects. What is the use of remodelling the schools under Nadu Nedu programme by investing huge amounts, when the government could not recruit teachers? they questioned, adding that all the amount invested under Nadu Nedu programme was useless.

The JAC leaders further pointed out that the government never gave the exact number of vacancies, as it once said there wre 5,000 vacancies, another time it was 7,000 and later the number increased to 17,000.

Shaik Siddique and David Suresh warned that if the government does not release mega DSC, it has to face revolt from DSC candidates.

Prior to staging the protest, the leaders accompanied by the DSC qualified candidates took out a big rally from Birla Gate to the Collectorate.

AIYF and AISF district presidents Srinivasulu, Somanna, other leaders Sarath Kumar, Babaiah, Hussain Basha, Rambabu Narayana and DSC candidates participated in the protest.