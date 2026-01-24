Release of fee reimbursement dues demanded

Vijayawada: The Dalit Bahujan Front (DBF) has demanded that the State government immediately release pending fee reimbursement dues amounting to Rs 7,200 crore and take urgent steps to improve facilities in government welfare hostels.

A high-level consultative meeting on government welfare hostels and scholarships was held at Balotsav Bhavan here on Friday under the chairmanship of DBF founder president Korivi Vinay Kumar. Speaking at the meeting, AP Budget Watch State convener Alladi Devakumar urged the government to utilise Sub-Plan funds effectively to provide quality education and better residential facilities to Dalit and Bahujan students.

Former MLC KS Lakshman Rao strongly criticised the State government for failing to clear Rs 7,200 crore in fee reimbursement arrears, alleging that students’ futures were being jeopardised due to this negligence. He demanded the construction of permanent hostel buildings with all basic amenities for nearly 600 hostels currently operating from rented premises.

YSRCP MLC Dr Mondithoka Arun Kumar expressed concern that the government was showing discriminatory neglect towards Dalit and Bahujan students by not clearing pending scholarship amounts, fee reimbursements, and hostel bills.

CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao condemned the government for its failure to respond to the deaths of 17 students in tribal areas due to lack of proper education, healthcare, accommodation, and drinking water facilities.

Congress State working president JD Seelam, Republican Party of India (RPI) State president Uppaleti Devi Prasad, Jana Chaitanya Vedika State President V Lakshana Reddy, Aam Aadmi Party Coordinator Nethi Mahesh, RPI National General Secretary Pitta Varaprasad, SFI State Secretary Prasanna, PDSU leader Rajesh, YSRCP student leader Ravi Chandra, DBF National General Secretary Melam Bhagyarao, KVPS State Secretary Andra Malyadri, SC/ST Gazetted Officers Working President Bussa Ratna Prasad, Bahujana Sena leader Sai Chandu, Budget Watch leader Hemalatha, national leader of the Disabled Association Bandela Kiran Raj, and DBF leaders Kosanam Ram, Sunil, Chandra Nayak, Ramadevi, Palle Jyothi Chinta Venkateshwarlu, Relli Sangham Prasad, among others also participated.