Release of funds for Guntur channel extension demanded

Guntur: CPM State secretariat member Ch Babu Rao demanded that the State government release funds for the extension of Guntur channel up to Parachuru immediately.

He addressed the party district committee meeting held at CPM district office here on Wednesday. He said though they have been agitating for the last two months to mount pressure on the government, there is no response. He said if the channel is extended, fifty villages will get drinking water and irrigation water. He warned that if the government did not respond, they would intensify their agitation. He criticized the anti-people policies of the state and Central governments. He added that diesel and petrol prices increased which led to increase of prices of essential commodities. He urged the people to fight against anti-people policies of the State government.

CPM district secretary Pasam Rama Rao criticised that collection of true up charges was not correct.

CPM leaders Y Netaji, Emani Appa Rao, Chengaiah, M Ravi were present.