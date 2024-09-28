  • Menu
Reliance Foundation donates Rs 20 cr for AP flood victims

Reliance Foundation donates Rs 20 cr for AP flood victims
Highlights

The Reliance Foundation has made a significant donation to assist the flood victims of Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayawada: The Reliance Foundation has made a significant donation to assist the flood victims of Andhra Pradesh.

On Friday, Reliance Industries Limited executive director and board Member P M S Prasad, along with Group Mentor for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana P V L Madhava Rao, presented a cheque for Rs 20 crore to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on behalf of Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani at the Secretariat.

