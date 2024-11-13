Reliance invests big in AP

Vijayawada: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to make its largest investment outside Gujarat as it has signed an MoU with the state government to establish 500 compressed biogas plants in Andhra Pradesh over next three years. Reliance has committed an investment of Rs 65,000 crore. This initiative is part of RILs clean energy programme.

Though the Reliance officials said that they had come with a roadmap to complete the project in five years, Minister for Industries Nara Lokesh wanted it to be put on fast-track and complete it in three years. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told the Reliance representatives that there would be no delay from the state government in giving necessary sanctions. AP Transco joint managing director Keerthi will be the escort officer to take forward the MoU with Reliance. “It will be single window clearance and now it is for Reliance to move fast in the matter,” he said.

Stating that the investors had started showing confidence and the state was once again attracting investments from various sectors, Naidu said the conglomerate will invest Rs 130 crore per CBG plant, creating an estimated 2.5 lakh jobs. He said the state stands to gain Rs 57,000 crore over the next 25 years through SGST collections, electricity duty, and other revenue streams arising from this initiative. The biogas plants will be developed on waste land across the state.

Naidu further asked the Reliance officials to make efforts to produce energy through solid waste management. He said that the state government has been planning to set up a university for Clean Energy.

Nara Lokesh, who is also chairman of ministers committee appointed to provide 20 lakh job opportunities, said that the MoU with Reliance was a breakthrough in employment generation. He said biogas plants will be set up in eight districts and the first plant will be set up in Kanigiri in Prakasam district.

With the setting up of compressed biogas plants farmers will benefit with Rs 30,000 additional income per annum by cultivating Napier grass. Apart from this the production of around 110 lakh metric tonnes of fermented organic manure will help in reduction in chemical fertiliser’s consumption.

Lokesh said his meeting with Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani last month resulted in the signing of MoU on Tuesday. He said that he would now look forward to the groundbreaking ceremony. He promised that a WhatsApp message was enough for his response to any query from Reliance.