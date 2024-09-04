Live
Just In
Relief Efforts Intensify in Flood-Hit Vijayawada's Singh Nagar, restores water supply
The officials in Vijayawada are ramping up relief efforts in Singh Nagar, a locality severely affected by recent flooding
The officials in Vijayawada are ramping up relief efforts in Singh Nagar, a locality severely affected by recent flooding. Water tanks have been dispatched from neighbouring areas to restore basic water supply, addressing the pressing needs of residents who have faced significant difficulties over the past few days due to a lack of electricity and clean water.
As floodwaters continue to recede in the Singh Nagar flyover area, the road has been cleared for vehicular traffic, allowing passage for rescue and relief operations. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed with motor boats that had previously become trapped as the water levels began to decline.
As the situation improves, rescue teams are working to pull submerged vehicles from the affected areas, while residents, previously confined to their homes, are gradually emerging in search of essential services. Authorities are committed to providing basic facilities to help the community recover from the aftermath of the disaster.