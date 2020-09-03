Remembering people's CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy

Amaravati: Eleven years have slipped by, since the tragic death of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, in a chopper crash in Nallamala forest, impacting the future of Telugus forever. It has also forever altered the political landscape and major political players' fortunes as never before.



From the emotional hysteria of YSR's death rose his son, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, to power, though not immediately, but through grit and determination to topple his father's arch rival as well as his, N Chandrababu Naidu, a decade later from power to become the Chief Minister of residual State of Andhra Pradesh.

Comparisons become inevitable, particularly, when a son takes over the mantle riding the sympathy wave carefully sustained for a decade at least. Both his 'dad and the Lord' blessed Jagan to power and he promised to usher in YSR's dream rule once again.

But what did YSR mean to the people of AP really and what was his rule all about? First things first. YSR sought to put in agrarian and welfare policy in place. If agriculture, loan waiver and major irrigation projects were the key components of his rule, the welfare face included, housing, pensions, free education and medicare.

YSR could sustain the welfare regime due to increased revenues as the GSDP grew from 5.1 per cent in 2005 to above 10 per cent with the increased economic activity. YSR could afford to be pro-poor due to the positive economy. Largesse to the poor apart, his regime also helped the corporates and the rich benefit due to the developmental projects resulting in the 'feel good' factor which would make people ignore the marginalisation of the Opposition and ushering in of a Reddy regime.

How did or why did YSR become so popular? Politically speaking?

Let us look at some of the observations of YSR: "Kopam naram thegi poyindhi" (anger does not run through my veins any more, he would say when asked to explain his benevolence towards a perceived political enemy). A senior bureaucrat who was close to Naidu was ready to step down once YSR became the CM. He was asked to continue in the same position because (in his words) "I was just doing my job, he (YSR) said. And I was as loyal to him ever". A senior TDP MLA was once taunted by YSR "you criticise me day in and day out. Yet, you extract the most CMRF recommendations from me". In fact, the MLA became quite popular in his constituency because of the CMRF benefit to the poor. YSR was quick to separate the chaff from the grain among bureaucracy. A bureaucrat was chided in the privacy of his chambers once for his overpraise: "This is blarney. Lower your eagerness a bit".

He was never angry with critical journalists too and used to say: "That is your management speaking, not you". One could always implement welfare measures. But becoming a YSR needs these qualities. And in abundance at that!. Anybody listening?