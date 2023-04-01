Parvathipuram: Remote villages get mobile connection

Establishment of Mobile towers bring cheers among the public in remote tribal areas in Parvathipuram Manyam District. The tribals have been waiting for mobile signals for years together. Though no signals received, out of enthusiasm, the tribals purchased mobiles and used to search for signals wherever available on hills, trees, here and there.





The problems have come to an end. The decade long pending dream has come true. The Government of India Ministry of communications has sanctioned about 182 towers in the district. Jio, BSNL and Airtel tele organisations have been entrusted to take up the work at 75, 73 and 36 respectively. Jio has already completed work at four places - Rangupuram, Pellivalasa of Kurupam mandal, Gorli of Jiyyammavalasa mandal and kunthambadevalasa of Pachipenta mandal.





Rangupuram and Pellivalasa of Kurupam mandal have got signals from last week. The villagers excited with the situation. We never thought that of the signals at this moment. Every face filled with cheers. Every hand is moving with touch phone. Pensions can be disbursed in the villages itself. ANMs, Anganwadi workers can enter the entrusted data through Apps. K Subbamma, Anganwadi worker of Rangupuram said that hurdles to fill data through App have come to an end.





N Ashok Kumar, construction worker told that they used to search for signals for delivering or receiving Government schemes. When we get signals on the top of the hill, we used to feel happy. Sometimes we go on search for signals for hours together. Now the problems have come to end. We can even do any online work at home, he said.





Making Video Calls

The signals have given different feelings to each and every one. K Rooth of Pellivalasa sharing her joy told that we were making video calls. Just up to week days back, when we hear emergency situation, could not understand what to do. Now there is no such fear, she said. Now using even Instagram, you tube even for preparing food items, she expressed her happiness, "he said.





Nishant Kumar, District Collector said that mobile towers were sanctioned by Government of India and 160 towers are coming up. BSNL, JIO and Airtel organisations have taken up the work. The towers bring revolutionary change in the remote areas, he said. Jio has already brought four towers into operation and by June end bringing 40 more towers into operation. Airtel is bringing 23 towers into operation by April, he said.



