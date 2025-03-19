Live
Renowned artists take part in art exhibition at MBU
Tirupati: The Central Library of Mohan Babu University (MBU) came alive with colours and creativity as it hosted a grand event under the Vishnu Manchu Art Foundation programme.
The exhibition brought together renowned artists from across the country, including Mumbai, Chennai, Baroda, Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Bangalore, Goa and Andhra Pradesh, who displayed their exceptional artistic talents through a variety of paintings.
The event was spearheaded by the university’s Pro-Chancellor, Manchu Vishnu, who expressed his pride in organising such a prestigious gathering. He emphasised that the participation of distinguished artists elevated the stature of the Vishnu Manchu Art Foundation and applauded their unique artistic expressions. “This exhibition serves as a source of inspiration for emerging artists and will significantly contribute to bringing global recognition to Indian art,” he stated.
The exhibition was attended by several eminent personalities, including Mohan Babu University’s (MBU) Chancellor Dr Mohan Babu, Executive Director Vinisha Manohar, Provost Prof V Nagaraja Ramarao, Vice Chancellor Prof K Karunakaran, Dean Dr Sardar, Dr Ravi Sekhar, along with faculty members and students.