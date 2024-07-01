Renowned Stage Actor Jalla Sri Ramulu Remembered for His Iconic Role as Bhima in Pandavodyogam Play

On June 20th, the stage artist community lost a beloved member, Jalla Sri Ramulu, also known as Banku Ramudu, who was known for his stellar portrayal of the character Bhima in Tirupati Venkata Kavula's Pandavodyogam play. As news of his passing spread, members of the YSR District Writers Association, Rajiv Cultural Club, as well as Sri Ramulu's family members, came together to pay tribute to the talented actor.

Acharya Mool Mallikarjuna Reddy, President of YSR District Writers Association, highlighted Sri Ramulu's ability to bring the character of Bhima to life on stage, earning him the admiration of audiences time and time again. Sri Ramulu was also remembered for his versatile performances in other roles such as Duryodhana and Arjuna, showcasing his range as an actor.

During the tribute ceremony, speeches were given by fellow artists such as Jivakala Satyanarayana, Banku Gangaiah, and Valigandla Sudhakar, who all shared fond memories of working with Sri Ramulu on various stage productions. The event was attended by prominent figures in the local arts community, including poet Dr. Vellala Venkateswarachari and harmonist Venkatasubbaiah.

Sri Ramulu's younger brother, sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren also participated in the program, reflecting on the legacy he has left behind in the world of theater. His contribution to the arts industry will always be remembered, particularly his unforgettable portrayal of Bhima in Pandavodyogam play. Sri Ramulu's impact on the stage will continue to inspire future generations of artists.