Reopen Anna Canteens to provide food to poor at nominal cost: TDP

Kurnool: The TDP Kurnool constituency in-charge TG Bharat urged the State government to reopen the Anna Canteens which were closed across the State. Bharat was speaking after inaugurating the one-day Anna Canteen near C camp Circle on Wednesday. He said that Anna Canteens were started during the previous TDP regime to provide tasty food at a nominal cost. The poor and middle class people were very happy and enjoyed the food. Unfortunately, after the YSR Congress government came to power, almost all the canteens across the State have been closed, he regretted.

Bharat said that to let the government know the value of Anna Canteen, the one-day Anna Canteen was started. More than 1,000 people had meals at the canteen free of cost. The people who ate the food expressed their happiness. Kurnool Parliament president Somishetty Venkateswarlu said that former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu had set up the Anna Canteens to provide meals to the poor at a cost of Rs 5. The present government is unable to digest people lauding Naidu and has closed the canteens, he said.

Venkateswarlu urged the people to elect Bharat as MLA in the Assembly elections in 2024. TDP leaders Gunna Mark, Abbas, Sreedhar, Paul Raj, Vinod, Samudrala Sreedhar and others participated.