Repalle RDO office inaugurated

Bapatla: Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao said the government will complete land survey and start registration process at village secretariats.

He performed bhumi puja and set foundation stone for the construction of indoor stadium at a cost of Rs 1 crore and rythu bazaar at a cost of Rs 2 crore at government polytechnic college in Repalle on Thursday. Later, he inaugurated Revenue Divisional Officer's office in Repalle.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing several reforms to develop the State. He informed that after the completion of land survey, they will give clear title deeds to land owners and added that the aim of the government is to see that the poor should not suffer due to problems relating to land.

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said Repalle and Vemuru Assembly constituencies come under the purview of Repalle RDO office. He said, they have taken steps to set up all government offices in Repalle division.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana, Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupati, Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata

Ramana Rao and Bapatla District Collector Vijaya Krishnan were present.