Repco Bank launches mega deposit mela in Chittoor

Chittoor: Repco Bank, promoted by the government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, is celebrating its mega deposit mela starting from Sunday. Celebrating 55 years of excellent customer service, the bank invites all citizens and existing members to benefit from the special deposit schemes on offer.

J Rishi, Chief Manager of Chittoor branch located at Bazar Street, announced attractive interest rates: senior citizens can earn 8.25%, general public 7.75% for up to three years, women 8% for 18 months and children under 18 years 7.75% for deposits of three to five years.

For more details, customers were asked to visit Repco Bank at 11-68 & 11-69, Bazar Street, Chittoor, or call 0877-222026 or 9491853693.