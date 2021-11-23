Repeal of laws to dispel misinformation, overcome legal hurdles says Botcha Satyanarayana

Amaravati: Minister for municipal administration Botcha Satyanarayana said that AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Act was repealed to dispel the misinformation campaign being carried out by the TDP, overcome the legal hurdles and to explain clearly to the people the importance of three capitals.

Speaking to media persons on Assembly premises after the repeal of Act on Monday, the minister said that Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy decided to come out again with integrated bill for development all the 13 districts. He said that the Cabinet had decided to satisfy 0.1 per cent people who are against the three capital concept. He said the government will explain to the people on the necessity of three capital concept and if necessary, a committee will be appointed with intellectuals.

The minister said that the state government was committed to the development of Amaravati region and the government could not take up development of Amaravati region due to the hurdles being created by TDP.

Referring to BJP's stand on Amaravati region farmers' agitation, the minister said the BJP was adopting double standards on the issue. He said as the BJP can comment whatever way it can as it has no presence in the state.