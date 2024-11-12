Request to supply water for Peddireddypalli reservoir

Nellore: Namami Ganga State convener Midathala Ramesh has demanded the government to initiate steps for shifting water to Gandipalem and Seetharam projects through Peddireddypalli reservoir in Udayagiri constituency.

He submitted a memorandum to district Collector O Anand during Public Grievance Redress System, held at the Collectorate here on Monday.

In his representation, M Ramesh has detailed that due to lack of water facility through reservoirs, farmers of Udayagiri constituency have been cultivating crops depending on underground water. He narrated that with this kind of cultivation, crops will grow with fluoride content water, due to which people may face kidney related problems.

He expressed hope that there is possibility of shifting water from Veligonda reservoir to Udayagiri constituency as 90 per cent of the project was completed long ago.

Namami Ganga leaders Alluru Nagendra Singh, Sai Srinivasulu, Sujana, Adinarayana and others were present.