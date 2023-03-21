Requests for housing galore at Spandana

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Responding to the appeal of U Pushpavathi of Kadiyapulanka village in Kadiyam mandal to allot a house site to her as her husband died and she is homeless, district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha ordered the Tahsildar to take steps to grant her a house.

A disabled person, Telagareddy Satyanarayana, said that he was fired in July 2013 from his job as an outsourcer in Stamp and Registration Office and sough employment.

In the gram sabha held in 2014, as many as 237 people, belonging to ST and SC, applied for houses, T Tata Rao of Kolamuru informed and appealed to the Collector to allot house sites to them in Kanuru.

The Collector ordered Rajahmundry RDO to take up the inquiry.

Collector Madhavi Latha accompanied with DRO G Narasimhulu received petitions from the public during Spandana programme here on Monday.

She said that the petitions should be examined at field level and investigated transparently. Informing that 190 applications have been received on Monday, she said as all the applications are being reviewed by State-level officials, they should be resolved properly within the stipulated time.

The Collector said that 383 applications are pending in the district so far. She said there is one application to be resolved within 48 hours and 10 to be resolved within three days. As many as 33 applications have been resubmitted.