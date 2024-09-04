Reservoirs brim with heavy inflows

Vizianagaram: The recent incessant rains are bringing heavy inflows into all the medium, minor reservoirs with tanks, streams swirling. The farmers under ayacuts of water bodies are happy with the situation. Engineers f water resource department are keeping a watch on the projects and taking necessary action to meet any emergency situation.

The bunds of canals, tanks being fortified and sand bags are shifted to the projects to deal with any possible breaches.

Thotapalli, Peddagedda, Vengalaraya Sagar andJanjhavathi reservoirs are full to the brim. Thotapalli reservoir has the storage level of 105 metre but as of now it has 104 metreof water. The project is receiving 2,530 cusecs of water and 1,260 cusecs is being released through right channel. Full reservoir level of Vattigedda is 121 metre and it has 117 metre storage now. The project is receiving 228 cusecs inflowand 225 cusecs is being let off. From Janjhavathi reservoir the officials are releasing 328 cusecs of water which is coming from upstream.

VengalarayaSagar has 160 metre water storage as against the full level of 161 metre.

YV Rajarajeswari,superintending engineer, said that they are monitoring the water inflow into the projects and will take steps according to the situation.