Residents share tremor experiences on social media

Visakhapatnam: The sound of clinking glasses woke Mohan Krishna up at around 4.20 am on Tuesday.

Initially, he thought it was just another dream but soon he realised that the sound was emanating from the glasses kept a little close to his cot.

“For a split second I felt the tremor too. But then I thought it’s just the usual early morning giddiness I feel at times as soon as I get out of the bed,” the resident of Gopalapatnam reasoned.

It’s only when his mobile phone began receiving alerts on social media platforms, his worst fears have been confirmed.

Even as many were asleep, several parts of Visakhapatnam witnessed tremors that lasted for a few seconds in the early hours of Tuesday.

K Satish Babu, an entrepreneur, sensed a mild jerk when he woke up to get ready for a yoga session.

“As soon as I woke up, I literally felt a mild jerk and assumed that it was just my imagination,” the resident of Gajuwaka recalled.

Officials confirmed that Visakhapatnam recorded a mild earthquake with low intensity on November 4 at about 4.20 am. Along with Visakhapatnam, they said, neighbouring districts also recorded tremors.

While the epicenter was close to G. Madugula in Alluri Sitarama Raju district with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale, its impact had been felt in several parts of North Andhra districts too.

A section of early risers, however, were quick enough to sense the vibrations and exit out of the houses for safety reasons. But a majority of people came to know much later as they were in a deep slumber.

People in various localities, including Bhaji junction, Gopalapatnam, Gajuwaka and MVP Colony and Akkayyapalem, took to social media platforms to share their experiences, issue alerts and update the daily story and status.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life or property damage reported in Visakhapatnam.