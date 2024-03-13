  • Menu
Residents wield paint brush in ‘paint my street’ challenge

GVMC Additional Commissioner KS Viswanathan examining ‘paint my street challenge’ carried out near Siripuram junction in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
Visakhapatnam: In a move to make the city look more appealing, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has launched ‘paint my street’ challenge.

Focusing on its objectives as a part of the ‘Eco-Vizag’ campaign, the new endeavour aims to generate awareness among the public and encourage them to contribute towards transforming Visakhapatnam into an eco-friendly city.

Centred on five key parameters such as eco-clean, eco-green, eco-blue, eco-zero plastic, and eco-zero pollution, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma rolled out the initiative last year.

Involving citizens, paint my street challenge will be organised in each ward of the city. Launching it formally on Tuesday, Additional Commissioner of GVMC KS Viswanathan mentioned that the goal is to generate public awareness and nudge them towards contributing to the transformation of Visakhapatnam. Adding value to the paint my street challenge, the Additional Commissioner wielded a brush and highlighted the caption ‘save marine creatures’ on a visual representation, underscoring the importance of environmental conservation. “Such initiatives aid in promoting the city as an aesthetically-pleasing destination,” he added.

With excitement writ large on their faces, residents, including youths and children, actively participated in the challenge at Siripuram with the assistance of the students from Fine Arts Department of Andhra University. The programme was carried out with the coordination of Ranger Force NGO and Fluent Grid.

