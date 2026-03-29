Resolution ensures legal certainty: Savitha

Vijayawada: BC, EWS welfare, handlooms and textiles minister S Savitha on Saturday welcomed the Assembly resolution granting legal status to Amaravati as the state capital, stating that it would provide long-term assurance to future generations. Speaking during the special Assembly session, she termed the move historic and said it would remove uncertainty surrounding the capital. The minister said that over 33,000 acre land was were pooled through the land pooling system for the capital, calling it an unprecedented achievement.

She credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for successfully mobilising farmers, who voluntarily contributed land for the project.

Savitha criticised former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly misleading people on Amaravati and later proposing a three-capital model, which she said created confusion and hindered development.

She recalled that Amaravati was widely appreciated when first proposed and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation.

The minister said the resolution would boost investor confidence and bring renewed momentum to capital construction. She added that Amaravati would serve as a hub for economic growth and employment, while balanced development would continue across all regions of the state under the current government.