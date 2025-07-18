Live
Resolve power supply issues, SPDCL urged
Anantapur: MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad has formally appealed to the CMD of the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL), Santosh Rao, to resolve ongoing power supply issues in the Anantapur Urban constituency.
During a meeting held at the APSPDCL headquarters in Tirupati, the MLA submitted a representation highlighting the urgent need for additional substations in certain areas of Anantapur. He stated that land acquisition for these substations was already in progress and requested speedy execution of the projects. MLA Prasad also emphasised the requirement for new transformers, particularly in rural areas, to meet growing power demands. Additionally, he pointed out that some power lines in the region were causing inconvenience to residents and need complete replacement.
He urged the CMD to ensure uninterrupted and hassle-free power supply to the public. In response, CMD Santosh Rao reacted positively, assuring that he would coordinate with the Anantapur district Superintending Engineer to resolve the issues promptly.