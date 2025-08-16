Respecting both traditions hallmark of Indian culture, says Madhav

Vijayawada: BJP State president PNV Madhav on Friday stated that Muslims are an integral part of this nation and that many Muslims laid down their lives during India’s freedom struggle.

He said that India achieved independence through Hindu-Muslim unity and that respecting each other’s traditions and practices is a hallmark of Indian culture. He also recalled the roles of Ashfaqulla Khan and Ram Prasad Bismil in the freedom movement.

The BJP president hoisted the national flag at the 79th Independence Day celebrations organised by Muslim Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi. He congratulated the people of AP on the occasion of ID celebrations and recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

Telugu Desam Party politburo member and Political secretary TD Janardhan, speaking at the event, noted that because of the programme organised by MHPS, people learned not only about well-known leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel but also about many Muslim freedom fighters.

He stressed the importance of bringing awareness about these unsung heroes to the entire nation and society.Farooq Shibli, president of the Minority Rights Protection Committee, stated that unity in diversity is the core mantra of India’s progress.

He added that although Muslims had the opportunity to migrate to Pakistan at the time of partition, many chose to stay, declaring India as their motherland and showcasing their patriotism.

“We are the descendants of those patriots,” he said. The event saw the participation of a large number of Madrasa students and Muslim women.

Sk Baji, BJP Minority Morcha State president, Syed Arshad, MHPS secretary, Advocate Md Saleem Pasha, MHPS Legal Division State president Pilli Surendra Babu and others were present.