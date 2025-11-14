Restoration of old Kundu Bridge begins

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari stated that restoration work on the old Kundu River bridge has been initiated following its deteriorated condition.

Accompanied by Joint Collector Kollabathula Karthik, RDO Vishwanath, and Municipal Commissioner Sheshanna, the Collector inspected the bridge site and reviewed the progress of ongoing works.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the Collector said the government has already sanctioned funds and approved land acquisition for constructing a new bridge across the Kundu River. “As the completion of the new structure will take some time, temporary strengthening measures have been taken up to ensure smooth vehicular movement,” she explained. The restoration works include laying a bituminous (BT) surface and fixing iron railings on both sides to enhance the bridge’s stability. Directions have been issued to complete these works within a week.

To maintain safety, the Collector informed that only light vehicles such as school buses, ambulances, cars, two-wheelers, and farmers’ tractors will be permitted to use the bridge until further notice.

Heavy vehicles are being diverted through alternate routes.

She appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to the safety regulations until the completion of the new bridge. Earlier, the District Collector inspected vacant land behind the Municipal Office and instructed officials to prepare plans for utilizing the area for the construction of new government office buildings to meet administrative infrastructure needs.