Restore past glory to Telugu: Venkaiah Naidu

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and others releasing a book in memory of Mopuru Venugopalaiah in Nellore on Monday
Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and others releasing a book in memory of Mopuru Venugopalaiah in Nellore on Monday

Highlights

Asks parents to encourage their wards to learn the language right from the childhood

Nellore: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has said it is the moral responsibility of people to restore the past glory to Telugu language by speaking the language and encouraging their wards to learn it from the childhood.

Speaking while taking part in the Guruvuku Vandanam programme organised here on Monday, the ex-Vice-President has pointed out that views can be clearly expressed by speaking in the mother tongue.

Venkaiah said that hard work was essential to scale heights in one’s life. He said he had achieved growth personally due to the guidance he received from his teachers like Mopuru Venugopalaiah, Poluru Hanuma Janaki Sharma and others. On the occasion, Venkaiah released a book ‘Pravachana Sudhakaruni Venunadam’ written on the life of Mopuru Venugopalaiah by his followers.

