Restore past glory to Telugu: Venkaiah Naidu

Nellore: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has said it is the moral responsibility of people to restore the past glory to Telugu language by speaking the language and encouraging their wards to learn it from the childhood.

Speaking while taking part in the Guruvuku Vandanam programme organised here on Monday, the ex-Vice-President has pointed out that views can be clearly expressed by speaking in the mother tongue.

Venkaiah said that hard work was essential to scale heights in one’s life. He said he had achieved growth personally due to the guidance he received from his teachers like Mopuru Venugopalaiah, Poluru Hanuma Janaki Sharma and others. On the occasion, Venkaiah released a book ‘Pravachana Sudhakaruni Venunadam’ written on the life of Mopuru Venugopalaiah by his followers.