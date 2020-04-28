Restrict movement of people in Red Zones: Guntur Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar to officials

Guntur: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has directed the officials to completely restrict movement of the people in the containment clusters and Red Zone areas in the wake of sharp increase in Covid-19 postive cases.



He was holding a review meeting with the officials at the Municipal guest house in Narasaraopet on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector directed the officials not to allow people to move outside the containment areas except it was emergency.

He asked the officials to set up control rooms and helpline to address the grievances. He instructed the officials to issue passes to the officials and staff attending to emergency services and urged the people to wear masks, if they came out for emergency purpose.

He instructed the officials collect swab samples of the those who died in the containment clusters and send to testing labs. If, the dead happens to test positive for coronavirus, take steps to identify secondary contacts, he added.

Adviser to the state government on public health, Dr Kamal Raj, stressed on combined efforts to fight against Covid-19.

District special officer for Covid-19 B Rajasekhar, Guntur rural police district SP Ch Vijaya Rao, Joint Collector A S Dinesh Kumar, Tenali Sub-Collector Dinesh Kumar were among those participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, 23 fresh Civil -19 cases were reported in Guntur district on Monday. Total number of cases jumped to 237.