Results reflect glimpses of Kurukshetra battle

Vijayawada: “Meeru Sidhammena, Why Not 175, It is a class war,” was the battle cry of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his campaign across the State. The party heavily depended on the schemes that they had rolled out during its five-year tenure. Jagan used to claim that he had been delivering the benefits at press of button without any middle men and corruption.

But then people proved that cash doles alone cannot make a party win. But then what went wrong is the big question. According to analysts, Jagan felt that by arresting Naidu he can silence TDP but it misfired. He called the elections as class war but people did not agree.

They were silent all through for fear of getting implicated in false cases but were angry that the YSRCP government had been forcing them to have pictures of Jagan on everything from school bags to stones to demarcate the boundaries of farmers’ fields. People were also miffed as there was no development and the government pushed AP into debt trap by taking over Rs 10 lakh crore loans.

Another reason was disconnect of Chief Minister from people. He never used to give access either to MLAs or Ministers and there was no question of meeting general public. This was another major reason for the defeat of YRCP. The arrogance of the Ministers and the Chief Minister in the Assembly, the kind of language they used also did not go well with the people. He thundered opposition cannot even pluck one strand of hair from his head.

When the farmers suffered from floods, the Chief Minister did not go to meet them and review the situation till the floods had totally receded and near normalcy was restored. This angered the farmers.

Youth were unhappy as the government failed to generate jobs. The misuse of police by foisting false cases, the way Dr Sudhakar was branded as a mad when he questioned the government for not giving masks during Covid-19 forcing him to commit suicide etc also made the people angry.

The women were unhappy over the failure of the government to implement the assurance of prohibition and the way some funny liquor brands at high price which affected the health of the guzzlers. The last straw on their back was the Land Titling Act which threatened to take away the right of the owners over their land.