Resurvey paves way for dispute-free land holdings

Tirupati: The land resurvey under YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana has been going on at a fast pace in Chittoor district. While the pilot project was completed in four villages, the programme has started in 27 villages under the second phase and already completed in six villages.

This programme was aimed at giving permanent land rights and pave way for dispute free land holdings. It was a major initiative after 100 years since the first land survey was conducted during the British regime and will use modern technology for quick and accurate results.

Under the pilot phase, the resurvey was conducted in 29,563 acre land relating to 21,404 land holdings of 12,776 land owners in 51 villages across the state and 3,304 objections were addressed. Land records concerned were given away to them on January 18 by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In Chittoor district, the pilot phase was held in four villages, Narasingapuram of Chandragiri mandal, Muthukurupalli of Gudipala mandal, Agaramangalam of GD Nellore mandal and Jamallapalle of Valmikipuram mandal. It will be taken up in one third of villages out of 1,540 revenue villages in the district in every six months to complete a total of 27.84 lakh acre. After completing the exercise in a total of 3,106.18 acre in 10 villages it has been going on at a brisk pace in another 20 acre.

As part of using advanced technology in the resurvey process, seven base stations were set up in the district and linked to rovers. A team of surveyors, VRO and VRA will take part in land resurvey in each village and assign an unique identification number, measurements of the property and other details having fool-proof security features that cannot be tampered.

The government was saying that such land records will provide permanent rights to the owners through which they can make any transactions and get bank loans. District Collector M Hari Narayanan said that the resurvey programme will be completed by December 2023 and will be held in a transparent way.

Joint collector P Raja Babu said that 65 teams of surveyors were set up and each team will have to survey 20 acre per day. Using drone cameras, surveys are being carried in 1,200 acre per day. A farmer in Papasamudram of Gudipala mandal expressed happiness as the disputes can be settled with accurate land documents. He is planning to complete the division of land among the three brothers with modern land records.