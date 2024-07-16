Retain confidence of people in Jana Sena: Pawan

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan appealed to partymen to retain the confidence reposed by crores of people on Jana Sena and helped it win all the contested seats.

Addressing party leaders and public representatives who felicitated him at party office on Monday, Pawan Kalyan said that during his recent visit to Mumbai to attend Ambani’s son’s marriage, he felt happy when guests congratulated him for cent per cent strike rate in the recent elections. He said the victory given by people increased their responsibility. He said after facing several odds, the Jana Sena reached present position. He said the YSRCP leaders were not coming to Assembly as it won only 11 seats.

Pawan said the election results indicate the revolt of people against YSRCP government’s anarchy. People are afraid of expressing their views openly fearing cases. He said the Jana Sena’s strength increased from previous 7 per cent to 20 per cent. He said that the Jana Sena will fight the wrong policies of YSRCP but the party has no enmity with anyone. “YSRCP leaders are only political opponents not our enemies,” he said.