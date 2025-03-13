  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Revamped SRTMI web portal launched

Revamped SRTMI web portal launched
x
Highlights

Bhimavaram/ New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries launched the SteelCollab platform in the web portal of the Steel Sector...

Bhimavaram/ New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries launched the SteelCollab platform in the web portal of the Steel Sector Research and Development (R&D), Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that he is happy that India has become the second largest country in the world in crude steel production.

He said that with the successful launch of the SteelCollab platform, a strong foundation has been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi to promote innovation, sustainability and technological advancement in steel manufacturing. He said that the growth in steel demand has outpaced the GDP growth since the financial year 2020-21, which is key to economic development.

He said that interested stakeholders are invited to cooperate in the development of this sector through the SRTMI website, and that the three newly launched R&D schemes will greatly contribute to the development of the steel sector. Representatives of steel and academic sectors and officials participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick