Revamped SRTMI web portal launched

Bhimavaram/ New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries launched the SteelCollab platform in the web portal of the Steel Sector Research and Development (R&D), Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that he is happy that India has become the second largest country in the world in crude steel production.

He said that with the successful launch of the SteelCollab platform, a strong foundation has been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi to promote innovation, sustainability and technological advancement in steel manufacturing. He said that the growth in steel demand has outpaced the GDP growth since the financial year 2020-21, which is key to economic development.

He said that interested stakeholders are invited to cooperate in the development of this sector through the SRTMI website, and that the three newly launched R&D schemes will greatly contribute to the development of the steel sector. Representatives of steel and academic sectors and officials participated in the programme.