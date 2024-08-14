Revamping education to meet changing times on

Vijayawada: Revamping of school syllabus to meet the requirements of the changing times and future requirements is on the cards.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed the Education department officials to start this exercise immediately. Reviewing the Education department's work, at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister directed them to consult education experts, intellectuals and other related professionals and carry out the improvements required.

“Keeping the changing times in mind and future requirements, the syllabus should be changed... Good results can be achieved by keeping the necessities of the next 10 to 20 years in mind. Emphasis should also be laid on inculcating the habit of greater participation of children in sports,” he said.

He said the state government was spending Rs 32,000 crore on school education and hence it is imperative to ensure that qualitative and value-based education was imparted.

Naidu felt that there was an immediate need for a thorough overhaul of the department so that it can achieve results at the grassroot level. He also made it clear that it would be the responsibility of the officials that children attend the school regularly and for that necessary eco-system should be created.

He emphasised that the government schools should compete with private players in the quality of education provided. As in private schools, government schools too should hold parent-teacher-meetings. Just like a student's academic development is tracked using progress reports, sports reports should also be issued, he said, and called for the channelling of students' energies towards sport as well.

Naidu instructed officials to prepare an action plan for achieving these objectives and also accomplishing 100 per cent enrollment in schools, along with monitoring students until their graduate studies, among other initiatives.

The Chief Minister said priority should be given to mother tongue along with English. He said ratings should be awarded to the best teaching schools. Naidu further said donors should be encouraged to develop schools under Janmabhoomi-2. Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh explained about the changes brought in the education sector so far. He said one class-one- teacher system was introduced and extra burden of uploading in apps was dropped.