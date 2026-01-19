Revenue clinics to address people’s problems

Guntur: Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya informed that the Public Grievance Redressal System and revenue clinics will be conducted at the Collectorate here on Monday. She released a statement to this effect on Sunday.

She stated that district-level revenue clinics are being conducted to provide speedy solutions to various revenue-related problems faced by the public. All tahsildars from the district and Revenue Divisional Officers of Guntur and Tenali will attend the revenue clinic with village-level records. Separate counters will be arranged mandal-wise. Petitions will be received directly from the public, registered, and depending on the nature of the problem, solutions will be initiated on the spot. Issues that cannot be resolved immediately will be addressed within one week, and the concerned divisional and mandal revenue officers will submit an action plan. She said that four counters will be set up at the revenue clinic.

She informed that the public can also submit their petitions online through Meekosam.ap.gov.in. Citizens are encouraged to utilise the PGRS facility. The status of petitions submitted through PGRS can be checked by calling the toll-free number 1100. Petitions can be submitted both online and through the revenue clinics.