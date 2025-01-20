Live
- Boating facility steals the show at Flamingo Festival
- Excitement at its peak at Flamingo festival
- Govt responsible for farmer’s suicide: RCS
- Easing OI bases hold weak sentiment
- Cong rule is a curse to farmers, rues Harish
- CM’s assurances fulfilled within 24 hours in Kadapa
- Maha Kumbh 2025 to generate 12 lakh gig and temporary jobs, benefit over 8 lakh workers
- Attacks on YSRCP activists more frequent now: Kakani
- Govt keen to address concerns of cine workers
Revival package not permanent solution for ailing VSP
The Centre should allocate captive mines to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and declare in public that it will not be privatised under any circumstances, APCC general secretary and in-charge for OBC department Mula Venkata Rao demanded.
Visakhapatnam: The Centre’s special revival package for the VSP may provide temporary relief to the plant, the APCC general secretary said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Centre for announcing Rs. 11,440 crore revival package, but the plant needs Rs 18,000 crore with immediate effect to bring it back to normalcy,” he stated, adding that the revival package would not make any impact on the steel plant’s present pathetic condition and Centre should merge RINL with SAIL. Further, he demanded the Centre to withdraw voluntary retirement scheme.
