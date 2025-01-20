  • Menu
Revival package not permanent solution for ailing VSP

Highlights

The Centre should allocate captive mines to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and declare in public that it will not be privatised under any circumstances, APCC general secretary and in-charge for OBC department Mula Venkata Rao demanded.

Visakhapatnam: The Centre’s special revival package for the VSP may provide temporary relief to the plant, the APCC general secretary said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Centre for announcing Rs. 11,440 crore revival package, but the plant needs Rs 18,000 crore with immediate effect to bring it back to normalcy,” he stated, adding that the revival package would not make any impact on the steel plant’s present pathetic condition and Centre should merge RINL with SAIL. Further, he demanded the Centre to withdraw voluntary retirement scheme.

