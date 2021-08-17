Revolutionary reforms taking place in education sector: MLA Malladi Vishnu

Vijayawada: The government is introducing revolutionary reforms in the education sector and developing infrastructure facilities under Nanu nedu programme and distributing Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to children to improve education standard in the State, said Vijayawada central Assembly MLA Malladi Vishnu on Monday.

Vishnu was the chief guest for the Jagananna vidya Kanuka kits distribution programme at the AKTP School in Satyanarayanapuram. The MLA along with the local corporators distributed the school kits to the children.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishnu said the previous government had totally neglected the education sector, particularly the government schools. TheMLA said all government schools in the State will be developed in three phases.

He said the kits consist of school bag, three pairs of uniforms, dictionary, shoes, socks and textbooks. The MLA questioned why the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials were neglecting the AKTP School.

He said the State government is striving to develop all the schools in and spending hundreds of crores to develop the infrastructure facilities. He urged the VMC officials to develop the VMC schools.

Vishnu informed that the strength in the government schools increasing since the YSRCP came to power. Local corporators, School staff and students attended the Nadu Nedu programme at AKTP School.