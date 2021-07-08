Rich tributes paid for YSR on the birth anniversary, YS Sharmila, Vijayamma offers prayers at Idupulapaya

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy (72), YS Sharmila conducted special prayers at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya, Kadapa district, and paid tributes. Sharmila's husband Anil Kumar, mother Vijayamma, YS Viveka's daughter Sunita and other family members were present. YS Sharmila will announce the Telangana Party (YSR TP) today. In the background, she placed the party flag at her father's grave and prayed. She will then reach Begumpet on a special flight from Kadapa.



Sharmila will lay a wreath at the YS statue in Panjagutta and will reach the JRC Convention Center in the evening. The party flag will be unveiled in tribute to the Telangana Martyrs and YS statue. Sharmila will address party establishment objectives and agenda. Vijayamma has already given clarity on whether Sharmila's party is working against Jagan's wishes.



Meanwhile, rich tributes were paid to the late leader all across Andhra Pradesh today. The YSRCP MPs, MLAs, and cadres are immersed in celebrations on the occasion.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left Gannavaram will reach Rayadurgam in Anantapur district. On Thursday and Friday, CM Jagan will visit YSR Kadapa and Anantapur districts for two days and undertake various development and welfare programs in the interest of farmer welfare. Ruthi Bharosa Kendra will be inaugurated at 10.40 am at Udegolam village, Rayadurg constituency, Anantapur district.