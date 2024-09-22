Rich tributes paid to Gurajada Apparao

Vizianagaram : Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas said that the life history of the great poet Gurajada Apparao should be integrated into the student syllabus as a lesson.

He also suggested displaying his portrait in every school to promote his writings and works in society.

Gurajada Apparao’s 162nd birth anniversary celebrations were organised at the Collector office here on Saturday. Collector BR Ambedkar, MLA P Aditi, and others paid floral tributes to Apparao.

Addressing the meeting, Kondapalli emphasised that Gurajada Apparao continues to inspire modern poets and influence society with his poems and writings, leaving a lasting impact on all Telugu people.

He urged youth to read his writings to understand his social concerns and his fight against social evils. Collector BR Ambedkar encouraged everyone to follow the path laid by Gurajada Apparao and to fight against social evils for a better society. MLA P Aditi described Gurajada Apparao as a social reformer who enlightened society in several aspects.