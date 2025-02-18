Rich tributes paid to poet Vemana

TIRUPATI: A conference on the renowned Telugu poet Vemana was held at the SV University under the auspices of the university’s alumni association.

It was presided over by the Principal of the university’s science college, Prof KT Ramakrishna Reddy, which was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu as chief guests.

The guests emphasised that Vemana’s verses contain profound life lessons that are relevant even today. They encouraged attendees to imbibe these values and apply them in their daily lives. Keynote speaker and former professor Siva Reddy discussed the theme of nihilism in Vemana’s literature. He compared it to the principles of quantum physics, suggesting that just as black holes exist in the universe as voids, yet give rise to new cosmic formations, Vemana’s philosophy of emptiness also leads to deeper understanding and enlightenment.

Another speaker, SV Ramesh, elaborated on the concept of Vemana as a living tradition. He highlighted how Vemana’s verses transcend caste, religion and regional boundaries, resonating across South Indian traditions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cultures. He noted that Vemana’s wisdom continues to influence society in various ways. The event was attended by Alumni Association secretary Prof Sarita, Alumni Association president Muniratnam Reddy and students from the Telugu Studies Department, among others.