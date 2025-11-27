Rights and duties two sides of a coin: Guv

Vijayawada: Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer participated as chief guest at the 76th Constitution Day celebrations held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Constitution Day is celebrated not only to commemorate adoption of the Constitution of India but also to promote Constitutional values among all citizens.

Earlier, Governor Abdul Nazeer offered floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, chief architect of the Indian Constitution and members of the Constitution Drafting Committee, followed by reading of the Preamble to the Constitution by the Governor and repeated by the dignitaries present.

First Lady Smt Sameera Nazeer, Judges of High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Judicial Officers, Chairmen of various statutory bodies, K Vijayanand, Chief Secretary, G Anantha Ramu, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, and other dignitaries attended the programme.