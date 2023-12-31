  • Menu
RINL plant recommences operation of blast furnace-3

RINL CMD Atul Bhatt and the team lighting BF-3 in Visakhapatnam
Highlights

  • RINL CMD Atul Bhatt says the development reflects the company’s commitment towards growth
  • The recommencing of BF-3 ‘Annapurna’ will aid the company in increasing hot metal production by about 2 million tonnes per year

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) recommenced blast furnace-3 (BF-3) in Visakhapatnam.

Terming it as a momentous occasion, RINL CMD Atul Bhatt said the development reflects the company’s commitment towards growth.

The recommencing of BF-3 ‘Annapurna’ will aid the company in increasing hot metal production by about 2 million tonnes per year and result in an increased sales turnover of Rs 500 crore a month.

Thanking the Union Steel Minister for the support extended, the CMD said the resumption of BF-3 was made possible with the support of the stakeholders and business associates of the company.

After successful lighting of the blast furnace, he lauded the team for their coordinated efforts in resuming the operation of the furnace despite several constraints. “Despite raw material crunch, the company sets an example of how to produce best quality steel,” Atul Bhatt mentioned.

AK Bagchi, Director (Projects) and additional charge Director (Operations), R Mohanty, CGM (Iron), U Sridhar, CGM (Maintenance and Mills), representatives of trade unions and employees attended the programme.

