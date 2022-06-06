RK Math training for children concludes

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Ramakrishna Mission in Rajahmundry has used summer holidays to inculcate patriotism, cultural development and moral values among children. From May 9 to June 5, Ramakrishna Math conducted a special training programme for 232 children under the banner Vivekananda Bala Vikasa Kendram.

The trainees were divided into three groups namely Prahlada, Nachiketa, and Narendra. They were trained in meditation, yoga, music, painting, dance, drama, handicrafts, and computer basics. They were taught the life stories of patriots and nobles. Personality development training is also organised. These classes were held five days a week from 5 am to 11-45 am. The concluding session of the training classes was held on Sunday at the Ramakrishna Math Auditorium.

Ramakrishna Mission Visakhapatnam Swamiji Swasamvedyanandaji was the chief guest. The children impressed the audience by performing various musical and dance metaphors along with the Ekalavya playlet.

Swami Vinishchalananda, President, Ramakrishna Math Rajahmundry Branch, said that the youth should take Swami Vivekananda as an ideal and inspiration.

Raghuveerananda, Ramani, Ramachandra Sastri and others spoke.