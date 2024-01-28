  • Menu
Rly hospital gets infant phototherapy unit

Infant warmer cum LED double light phototherapy unit donated by the ECoRWWO in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
Visakhapatnam: An infant phototherapy unit commissioned at divisional railway hospital. Infant warmer cum phototherapy unit was inaugurated at the Waltair divisional railway hospital by president of East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation Manjushree Prasad along with vice presidents Madhusmitah Sahoo and Kavita Gupta here on Saturday.

Hosted by chief medical superintendent Dr RK Thiruaruljothi, the programme saw doctors, staff and the ECoRWWO members attending it.

The infant warmer cum LED double light phototherapy unit was donated by the Women’s Welfare Organisation for the benefit of the newborn babies.

Neonatal jaundice is most common in newborn babies in the first week of life for which some babies need phototherapy which helps in decreasing the bilirubin responsible for jaundice. This unit comes with a combination of infant warmer with top LED phototherapy and inbuilt resuscitation trolley.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad appreciated the efforts of the ECoRWWO.

