Rly officials, Naval personnel attend yoga session
- Aimed to promote the practice of yoga and spread awareness
- Over 100 officials from the railways and 25 officials from the Eastern Naval Command participate
Visakhapatnam: As a run up to the International Day of Yoga 2025, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, in collaboration with the Indian Navy, organised a yoga session at Visakhapatnam railway station here on Monday. The event aimed to promote the practice of yoga and raise awareness about its benefits among both railway personnel and the general public.
The yoga camp, jointly organised with the support of INS Viswakarma, included a variety of yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation techniques led by experienced yoga instructors.
Under the guidance of senior divisional commercial manager K Sandeep and senior DCM-II K Pawan Kumar, more than 100 officials from the railways and25 officials from the Eastern Naval Command participated in the session.