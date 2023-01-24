RMD seeks revival of 31 suspended welfare schemes for SCs

Kurnool: Rayalaseema Madiga Dandora (RMD) founder president Ananta Ratnam Madiga came down heavily on the ruling YSR Congress government for suspending 31 welfare schemes of Schedule Castes (SCs). Addressing a relay hunger protest near Dharna Chowk on Monday, Ananta Ratnam said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has done great injustice to the people of Dalit communities by suspending 31 welfare schemes. Demanding the government to render justice by reviving the suspended welfare schemes, he said the people of Dalit communities were hugely benefited with the schemes launched by the SC Corporation. However, the Chief Minister after coming to power has suspended nearly 31 welfare schemes. In addition to the welfare schemes, he also suspended best available schemes benefiting the school children. Earlier, the students who were passed with good marks have a chance to seek admission in the best available schools.

But by suspending the scheme, the students were facing a lot of problems as they were unable to get a seat in the corporate schools due to hefty fees and donations. Ratnam asked what the 28 MLAs were doing when great injustice is being done to the Dalit communities. If the MLAs did not raise their voice on the issue, then they would oppose the MLAs entering into their localities.

Ananta Ratnam demanded the government to immediately revive the suspended 31 welfare schemes and the best available school scheme.

He also demanded to set up a study circle to the people of SC communities so that they can prepare for the competitive exams. If the government does not respond to the demands, then they will teach a befitting lesson to YSRCP in the ensuing elections, he warned. TDP MLC candidate Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, who attended the relay hunger protest, said that they will restart the suspended welfare schemes after the party forms government.

He said it is the constitutional right of downtrodden communities that was suspended by the Jagan government. TD general secretary Y Nageshwara Rao Yadav, Ananta Pradeep, Vinod, Prem, Kiran, Reddypogu Kalavathi, Amala, Anjanamma and Yashodamma participated in the protest.