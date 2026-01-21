RMZ commits Rs.1-lakh cr investment plan for AP

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has secured another major investment commitment, with RMZ Group announcing plans to bring in Rs 1 lakh crore investments into the state, creating nearly one lakh jobs across technology, data centres, industrial, and logistics sectors.

The announcement followed discussions between Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh and RMZ Chairman Manoj Menda on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos. The talks, officials said, marked a significant step in strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s position as a preferred destination for global investors.

As part of the agreement, RMZ Group has committed to developing a large Global Capability Centre (GCC) Park at Kapuluppada Phase-1 IT Park in Visakhapatnam. The project will span around 50 acres with a built-up area of nearly 10 million square feet. The GCC Park aims to attract world-class companies and strengthen Visakhapatnam’s growing GCC ecosystem.

Manoj Menda announced the strategic partnership in the presence of Minister Lokesh at Davos, stating that the investment would focus on building large-scale mixed-use, digital, and industrial infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh. The projects align with the state government’s vision to position Visakhapatnam as a next-generation digital and mixed-use hub, while also driving industrial growth in the Rayalaseema region.

In a major digital infrastructure push, RMZ Group has proposed a hyperscale data centre cluster in phases in the Visakhapatnam region, with a targeted capacity of up to 1 gigawatt. The project will require an estimated 500 to 700 acres of land and will support next-generation digital and artificial intelligence workloads. Sustainability and green power integration will remain key priorities in the development.

RMZ has also proposed setting up a large industrial and logistics park over nearly 1,000 acres at Tekulodu in Rayalaseema. The project will support industrial manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics operations, aimed at strengthening supply chains and regional industrial capacity.

Overall, the proposed projects represent an estimated investment of around $10 billion over five to six years. The combined initiatives are expected to generate employment for around one lakh people, spanning IT services, data centres, industrial manufacturing, and logistics.

The Andhra Pradesh government reiterated its commitment to investor-friendly policies, time-bound approvals, and speed of doing business through its single-window clearance system. Officials said the latest RMZ commitment reflects growing investor confidence in the state’s policy stability, infrastructure roadmap, and long-term growth vision under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

With this announcement, Andhra Pradesh adds another marquee investment to its expanding global portfolio, reinforcing its ambition to emerge as a leading hub for digital infrastructure and industrial development in India.