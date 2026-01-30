Road Accident Near Penduru Injures 17

Seventeen people were injured in a road accident near Penduru in NTR district. Local reports state that a family from Sorlagondi village in Nagayalanka mandal had visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi, East Godavari district.





On their return journey in the early hours of Friday, their vehicle lost control near Penduru and collided with a culvert on the national highway.

Fourteen of the injured suffered minor wounds, while three others were seriously hurt. The injured were transported to Machilipatnam Government Hospital for treatment.