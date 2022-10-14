Road-cum-rail bridge to be closed from today

Rajamahendravaram: In a surprise and sudden move, the district administration has announced closure of road-cum-rail bridge linking Kovvur and Rajahmahendravaram.

While District Collector K Madhavi Latha said that the bridge is being closed for one week starting from Friday for urgent repair works to be done by the railways, Opposition parties including TDP alleged that this was done on the instructions from Tadepalli to prevent the farmers from Amravati to cross over from Kovvur to Rajamahendravaram.

TDP senior leader G Butchaiah Chowdary criticised that it is an act of harassment. He said the repair works have been pending for long and so far, even tenders have not been called for. This being the situation, how can they take up repair works, he questioned.

It may be mentioned here that the Amaravati padayatris had faced stiff opposition from YSRCP in Tanuku constituency in West Godavari district and several north Andhra Ministers and even Speaker T Sitaram had strongly opposed the padayatra calling them as 'Fake Yatris'.