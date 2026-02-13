Road safety is top priority: SP

Chittoor: Road safety is the top priority, with special focus on preventing accidents, stated district SP Tushar Dudi after launching posters promoting helmet usage, here on Thursday.

Police personnel pasted posters on autos to spread road safety messages across urban areas.

Stating that most of the accidents in towns involve two-wheelers and autos, SP Dudi stated that police are targeting these drivers with awareness drives and enforcement, aiming for voluntary helmet compliance rather than relying solely on fines.

The initiative partners with auto unions, stakeholders, and media to expand reach, with posters on moving autos ensuring constant visibility and drivers urged to advise passengers on safety rules.

The SP said road safety is a shared responsibility of society, not just police, and with public support is needed.

SDPO Sainath, 1 Town CI Maheshwar, Traffic CI Nitya Babu, Auto Union leaders participated.