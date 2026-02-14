Babul Supriyo reflects on shift in playback singing, backs Arijit Singh’s decision

Mumbai: Singer and politician Babul Supriyo has spoken about the evolving dynamics of playback singing in the Indian music industry, pointing to a growing imbalance between male and female vocal performances. In an exclusive conversation with one of the leading news agencies, he observed that male singers are increasingly performing in higher octaves, which at times compels female singers to lower their pitch, potentially affecting the natural quality of their voices.

Sharing his perspective on the changing trends, Supriyo said that the shift in vocal arrangements has altered the traditional balance once seen in duet compositions. According to him, many male singers now opt for high-octave renditions, leaving even highly talented female singers with limited flexibility in vocal expression. He remarked that this trend can sometimes lead to a compromise in voice texture and tonal richness.

Supriyo further noted that the concept of playback singing itself has undergone a transformation. He explained that many contemporary songs are no longer designed for lip-sync sequences on screen but are instead used as background scores, thereby redefining the role of singers in films. To illustrate his point, he cited the iconic track “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion from the film Titanic, stating that the song functioned more as a background theme rather than a conventional playback number.

During the interaction, Supriyo also addressed reports about Arijit Singh stepping away from playback singing. Expressing confidence in the celebrated singer’s judgement, he urged fans and industry observers not to speculate prematurely.

Describing Arijit as an intelligent and deeply expressive artiste, Supriyo said that someone with such exceptional talent and emotional depth would have carefully considered any major career decision. He emphasised that rather than creating unnecessary noise, admirers should patiently wait to see what new creative directions Arijit may pursue in the future.

Supriyo concluded by stating that Arijit remains one of the finest singers of the present generation and assured fans that whatever path he chooses is likely to reflect thoughtful deliberation and artistic sincerity.