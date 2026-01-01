Road sweeping machine, a fire tender unveiled at VPA

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) Roshni Aparanji Korati and Chief Vigilance Officer of VPA T Arun Prasad formally inaugurated a new integrated self-propelled heavy duty single engine mechanical section road sweeping machine at central fire station of Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Wednesday. This sweeping machine will be used for cleaning and sweeping all spillage /dust/debris in port roads of VPA. The machine is supplied as a part of contract for an amount of Rs.4.69 crore which includes annual maintenance contract (AMC) for a period of 36 months.

It has a high capacity of sweeping in all directions and has a section capacity of 20,000 cubic meters per hour. The sweeping machine is in addition to another three already in use by VPA for strengthening and mitigating dust pollution within the port area and surrounding areas.

Another multipurpose fire tender equipped with a water tank capacity of 6-KL, 200 litres of foam compound, 100-kg of dry chemical powder, and 45-kg of CO2, in addition to other essential emergency equipment at the cost of Rs.3.85-crore formally inaugurated at the same venue.

The heads of departments, senior officials, and a large number of employees of VPA participated in the programme.