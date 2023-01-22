Roadshow as a part of Swachhata Pakhwada observance

Visakhapatnam: Exhorting people to maintain the city clean and litter-free, the administrative office of State Bank of India (SBI), Visakhapatnam has organised a roadshow on Sunday at RK Beach Road.

As a part of the ongoing observance of 'swachhta pakhwada' that would continue till January 31, the SBI hosted a roadshow.

Speaking on the occasion, SBI DGM Manmaya Pandab underlined the need to maintain the city clean and tidy and that the responsibility rests on every citizen. Further, he said that all the branches of SBI have been made plastic-free and alternative options are in place.

The DGM appealed to participants to plant a good number of saplings to fight against pollution.

SBI Amaravati circle has planted more than 1 lakh trees across 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh two months back and they are being protected. The DGM mentioned that maintaining the bank premises clean is accorded a top priority. Also, each branch of the SBI is promoting the 'go green' concept. A lot many cleanliness activities are taking up in the north coastal districts along with awareness camps in slum areas.